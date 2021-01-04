Fox News Cuts Off Georgia Presser to Let Trump Lackey Attack Election Officials

Midway through Monday afternoon’s press conference from Georgia’s secretary of state’s office addressing President Donald Trump’s many election conspiracies, Fox News cut into the presser to give Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller an opportunity to peddle even more baseless claims and attacks on election officials.

Following the president’s brazen call to Republican Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president pressured the Georgia official to “find” 11,780 more Trump votes in the state, GA Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling delivered a breathless, comprehensive debunking of the president’s unfounded allegations.

Step by step, Sterling—who is also a Republican—broke down every single one of the president’s false claims that Trump has made about the election in Georgia, including outlandish claims about “suitcases” of fake ballots being counted in Fulton County after poll observers and witnesses were sent home.

“This is what's frustrating,” Sterling said Monday afternoon. “The president's legal team had the entire tape, they watched the entire tape and then intentionally misled the state senate, the voters, and the people of the United States about this. It was intentional, it was obvious, and anyone watching this knows that!”

In the middle of Sterling’s blistering fact-check of the president’s dangerous election lies, Fox News pulled away from its live coverage in order to give a flack from the outgoing president’s zombie campaign an opportunity to offer up more of the usual.

“I know a lot of viewers are very much in tune with the clarifications he’s trying to make. The videos that have gone viral. He says there’s nothing amiss there,” anchor Bill Hemmer said after cutting into the presser, hinting at the heavy coverage Fox News gave to the “suitcase” video.

Hemmer then turned to Miller for reaction, who immediately claimed Sterling’s fact-check was two months too late, even though Sterling and other Georgia officials have consistently pushed back on Trump and his allies’ baseless claims for weeks now.

“The fact of the matter is, we’re here January 4, the day before the two run-off elections and Mr. Sterling was looking very nervous like someone that wasn’t very confident that things are going to go smoothly tomorrow and not confident in maintaining their job,” Miller added.

The Trump aide continued to accuse Sterling of “glossing over” certain issues such as signature matching on absentee ballots and “out of state voting,” both topics that Sterling discussed at length throughout the news conference that was ongoing during Miller’s interview.

“The entire presentation—he glossed over so many of these key things,” Miller grumbled. “Why wasn’t this done with our lawyers and team a month ago or two months ago?”

“Why was that?” Hemmer replied. “You sound like a significant doubter based on this explanation. Gabe Sterling is a Republican. He’s been in politics for decades, Jason. You know that.”

Miller, meanwhile, would wrap up the conversation by brushing off Sterling’s fact-check with a Star Wars reference.

“We have to get to the bottom of it and we can’t be glossing over it and saying we’re going to get to it at some point,” he declared. “Just because Gabe Sterling got up there and said, ‘Well, I heard it and it’s not that big of a deal.’ You know, like Star Wars, ‘These are not the droids you’re looking for.’

“Mr. Sterling, that won’t cut it,” Miller concluded. “We want to sit down, look at the signatures, and make sure the legal votes are counted.”