Fox News Demonizes Trans People While Parent Company Calls for Inclusivity
HYPOCRITES
While Fox News routinely demonizes transgender people on its airwaves, the network’s parent company has a rather inclusive policy of allowing employees to use bathrooms that best match their gender identity, to be addressed by their preferred pronouns, and to receive support for easing a gender transition in the workplace. The Daily Signal, a right-wing outlet published by the Heritage Foundation, obtained a copy of Fox Corp’s employee handbook and reported these inclusive policies as examples of “wokeness” at the cable outlet often considered the clearinghouse for all things right-wing culture war. Fox News has its largest studios and offices in cities like New York and Washington, D.C., which have laws forbidding discrimination against LGBTQ people and the use of so-called “bathroom laws.” But the policy does reflect the hypocrisy of Fox’s on-air obsession with bashing trans inclusivity. “Employees who are transitioning their gender have the right to be open about their transition if they so choose, and to work in an environment free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation, and without fear of consequences or transphobia for living openly,” reads the policy.