Fox News Denies That Anchor Tipped Off Team Trump on Arizona Call: ‘Completely Untrue’
‘THIS NEVER HAPPENED’
Fox News vehemently denied on Friday claims made in Michael Wolff’s latest gossip-soaked Trump tome Landslide, saying it is “completely untrue” that Fox anchor Bill Hemmer tipped off then-President Trump’s team on Election Night that the network was about to call Arizona for Joe Biden.
Wolff—who has admitted in the past that he doesn’t check his books’ many dubious claims with his subjects—wrote that after Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch supposedly signed off on the early call for Arizona, Hemmer called Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller to let him know of the impending decision. “This never happened and is completely untrue,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement first obtained by Mediaite.
Wolff’s tale of Hemmer ringing up Miller before the network called Arizona for Biden totally flies in the face of the anchor’s truly shocked on-air reaction when Fox’s decision desk turned Arizona blue as he was manning the big board.