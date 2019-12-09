CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Fox News Disputes James Comey’s Claim ‘Fox & Friends’ Canceled on Him

    HE SAID, THEY SAID

    Justin Baragona

    Contributor

    REUTERS

    A Fox News spokesperson on Monday denied former FBI Director James Comey’s claim that he was booked to appear on Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends, only for the president’s favorite morning show to cancel the booking following the Justice Department's top watchdog finding there was no political bias in the Russia probe.

    “FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions,” Comey tweeted on Monday afternoon. “I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report.” The ex-top cop also made the claim while appearing on an MSNBC daytime broadcast.

    In response, a Fox News spox said: “James Comey was not booked and was never confirmed to appear on Fox & Friends.”