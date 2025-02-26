Fox News Earns Highest-Rated Start to a Year Ever Thanks to Trump 2.0
Fox News is reaping the benefits of President Donald Trump’s second term, with the network topping rating charts across the board and earning its highest-rated start to a year ever. In February, the network averaged 3.091 million viewers in primetime, soaring miles ahead of its competitors, MSNBC and CNN, who came in second and third with 734,000 viewers and 522,000 viewers respectively. Fox News also saw a jump among viewers aged 25-54 grossing an average of 353,000—a 61 percent jump from this time last year. Moreover, the five highest-rated shows in cable news this month also all belonged to Fox News. The Five came in first with an average of 4.699 million viewers, while Jesse Watters Primetime trailed just behind in second place with 4.186 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hannity came in third at 3.597 million with Special Report with Bret Baier and The Ingraham Angle following closely behind in fourth and fifth place—earning 3.585 million viewers and 3.484 million viewers respectively.
