Fox News Flames Harris: Real Leaders Don’t Eat Doritos

Former The View host Elisabeth Hasselbeck tore into Kamala Harris during a Friday night appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Hannity, after Harris revealed in a fundraising email that she ended up binge-eating a bag of Doritos the night former President Donald Trump was elected.

“They want to convince American voters that relatability is the equivalent of ability,” Hasselbeck said of ‘the media’s latest tactic.’ “And it’s not.”

“You just talked about Kamala Harris supposedly eating a bag of Doritos, so emotionally charged after hearing this,” Hasselbeck said of Harris’ story. “That’s the commander-in-chief, potentially, that’s the emotional response of the leader of the free world is to binge-eat a bag of Doritos? Are you kidding me?”

“Can you imagine Putin, how he deals with things,” Hasselbeck further pondered. “Chugging down a bag of Sour Patch Kids because he’s depressed about something not going his way? Or back in the day, (Qasem) Soleimani, what is he binging on Funyuns?”

“I doubt that’s the actual response of an elite leader,” Hasselbeck added. “Whether you agree with what they are leading or not.”

Hasselbeck’s comments come after a box of Cheerios caught the eye of the former president during a press conference on Thursday afternoon at his Bedminster golf resort.

Doritos are also reportedly a fan-favorite of Trump’s, being included on a White House shopping list, according to a 2017 report by the Guardian.

On X, commenters trolled Hasselbeck.

Others pointed out former Presidents’ favorite binge-snacks, like Ronald Reagan’s Jelly Bellies or Richard Nixon’s Whiskey.