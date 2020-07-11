Fox News Executives Condemn Top Tucker Carlson Writer’s Racist and Sexist Posts
Fox News executives emailed the network’s employees Saturday to condemn a years-long history of racist and sexist posts from one of Tucker Carlson’s top writers, according to a copy of the message from obtained by The Daily Beast.
The writer, former Daily Caller reporter Blake Neff, resigned Friday after CNN revealed that he had made offensive comments in the online forum AutoAdmit for years.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote, “We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior. Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force.”
They said Carlson planned to address the incident in his Monday night show.