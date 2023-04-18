Fox News Flack Booted From Dominion Courtroom for Snapping Photos
NO CAMERAS
During the start of the much-anticipated defamation trial between Dominion and Fox News on Tuesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis issued a number of warnings for those in attendance. With no cameras or audio devices allowed in the courtroom, Davis sternly noted that no photographs were to be taken. Unfortunately, that advice apparently came too late for Fox News spokesperson Caley Cronin. “My understanding is they’ve moved somebody,” Davis told the courtroom, referencing the Fox flack being escorted out for snapping pics. Washington Post media columnist Erik Wemple later tweeted that prior to the start of Tuesday’s proceedings, Cronin had been told to move to an overflow area that features audio and video links to the trial. Additionally, Davis asked the hundreds of reporters jammed into the courthouse for the blockbuster case if they could please type more quietly. The loud laptop typing, the judge said, could potentially sway jurors’ opinions. Following jury selection, Davis said that when the spokesperson was removed and told to delete her pics, she acted “with true honor” and “turned on everybody else” before informing the court that other reporters were live-tweeting from the courtroom, which is strictly prohibited. (Reporters can transmit news from the overflow room.) “If it’s flagrant, you may be held in contempt,” he declared, adding that the situation would be looked into.