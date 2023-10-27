Fox News Fracas: Jesse Watters Clashes With Piers Morgan Over U.S. Gun Laws
HEALTHY DISCUSSION
The day after a horrific mass shooting in Maine, Fox News’ Jesse Watters attempted to argue against gun control by trotting out the “forks don’t make you fat” defense during a debate with co-host Piers Morgan. Watters began with perhaps just as outlandish a statement to the Brit. “We have these guns because of you, because of your country, because of your king, and we haven’t had that problem with a king since then,” he said. Morgan replied by mentioning how Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs are banned in the U.S. because the toys inside them have been deemed a choking hazard, and then asked why lawmakers shouldn’t just regulate guns the same way. Watters’ response: “With respect, do forks make people fat?” Morgan replied that they do, to which Watters insisted that “guns don’t kill people.” Morgan, again, voiced his disagreement. “Guns do kill people.” Investigators believe the suspect in Wednesday’s shootings used a .308 rifle, The Washington Post reported.