Fox News Freakout Likens Viral Mayor Pete Clip to Trans Make-Up Tutorial

A Fox News pundit used a weird trans jibe while melting down over a podcast clip of Democratic rising star Pete Buttigieg that went viral.

After the lauded appearance on MAGA-friendly comedian Andrew Schulz’s “Flagrant” podcast Wednesday, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo said that using Buttigieg to try and entice male voters was a bad idea.

Clips of Buttigieg laying out a simple strategy for the Democratic Party to appeal to Middle America went viral after the podcast hosts agreed with his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding Thursday on Jesse Watters Primetime, Arroyo used a bizarre analogy about trans social media personality Dylan Mulvaney.

“Mayor Pete is not exactly the one you send out to get the young bro crowd,” the contributor told stand-in host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Arroyo, who worked with the Eternal Word Catholic television network and wrote several religious books, added: “You might as well send Dylan Mulvaney doing a makeup class and hope you can get more guys. Come on.”

The host emphatically responded: “It’s funny how he thought growing the beard would somehow change everything.”

“Make us forget...” Arroyo added, as the two giggled, although he didn’t explain what he thought voters would need to forget.

Buttigieg, sans beard, speaks in his position of transport secretary in 2024. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The former transportation secretary has impressed some Republican voters with his willingness to go on Fox News and engage with other conservative media outlets.

Campos-Duffy said the popular Democratic surrogate had got the memo about a perceived lack of masculinity within the party and “hit the manosphere”—otherwise known as the male podcast arena—to try and change people’s minds.

“He’s grown a beard and is pretending not to be a beta,” she said, using the slang term for a subordinate, or weak, male.

A clip was then played of Buttigieg on the podcast, calling out his own party for being guilty of “finger-wagging.”

“Isn’t Pete the worse virtue-signalling winger-fagger-wagger (sic)?” Campos-Duffy asked.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, is on the offensive. He has stepped up his media appearances and has urged his party to double down on its anti-Trump attacks.

His appearance on “Flagrant” was widely hailed as a success.

Buttigieg acknowledged to Schulz, who hosted Trump on the same podcast just before the 2024 election, that Republicans have successfully painted the Democratic Party as America’s villain.

But he also painstakingly laid out how much more Democrats have done to help everyday people than Trump ever did during his first term.

By the end of their conversation, it seemed as though he may have actually changed Schulz’s mind, with the host acknowledging the president’s lack of policy progress.