Court documents released Thursday evening as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ ongoing lawsuit against Fox News alleged that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell received a gift from network brass amid internal panic over the prospects of “alienating” the pillow maven.

But, the pillow tycoon—who remains at war with the conservative cable news channel behemoth— told The Daily Beast that he never received any gift.

In the months following the 2020 election, Lindell frequently took aim at Fox News and even went as far as to hold a pathetic protest outside of their New York City offices. As for why he was frustrated? That’s due to the Murdoch cable channel not going all-in on his most bonkers 2020-related theories surrounding voting machines; what Lindell calls “the biggest crime in history.”

Within the lawsuit, representatives for Dominion Voting Systems said that senior management at Fox News worried about angering the 2020 dead-ender who, to this day, believes that Donald Trump should be “reinstated” as president.

“Indeed, when Lindell made negative comments about Fox on Newsmax, Fox’s executives exchanged worried emails about alienating him and sent him a gift along with a handwritten note from Suzanne Scott,” the newly released court documents said. “Fox had a strong motive to welcome him on air and avoid rebutting his baseless claims.” The documents further noted that Lindell was one of their largest sponsors at the time.

In a phone interview early Friday morning with The Daily Beast, Lindell claimed he was never sent a gift or note from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

“Fake news. I never got anything. Fox News would not send that out,” he said. “That’s not true. I never got anything from Fox.”

Asked if the Fox News gift might have been misplaced on his end, Lindell claimed the entity premise was flawed, claiming Fox wouldn’t have sent anything out to him to begin with.

“That’s 100% a lie. I never got some handwritten note, and I was never, ever welcomed on air at Fox,” he further insisted. “Since Fox News got sued on February 4th, 2021, Fox News has never ever, ever, ever let me on there again.”

Fox News didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Lindell appears on numerous occasions within the Dominion documents, including text messages from Tucker Carlson and Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming for Fox Business, who described the pillow maven as “on the crazy train with no brakes.”