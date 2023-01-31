MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is anxiously awaiting another opportunity to be humiliated by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Literally.

On Monday night, ahead of boarding his private plane to head out West from his base in Minnesota, the pillow maven said that—even despite being required to get a COVID test—he looks forward to being placed in a claw machine.

“He said I can come, but I got to go in the claw game because I’m not vaccinated,” Lindell told The Daily Beast, with great joy about finally being invited back on Kimmel’s late-night program. “I am trying to save our country,” he continued before saying he’d be “safer in the claw game with everybody shedding, right?”

The idea of “shedding” is an unproven conspiracy theory pushed by the far-right that centers around believing that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine could infect others with a live virus. However, the CDC has noted, “None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus.”

In exchange for taking a dive into the somewhat infamous claw machine—which in past Kimmel skits has featured actress Kristen Bell stuck inside —Lindell said that he told the comedian he wouldn’t call the comedian “Kimmbel [sic] anymore, I would take the ‘B’ out and call him Kimmel.’”

It won’t be the pillow executive’s first time on the show Tuesday evening.

In April 2021, Lindell made a cameo at the height of his Trumpworld career which quickly ran off the tracks after he insisted he had evidence to prove wrongdoing in the 2020 election, which all pointed back to his quarter-baked allegations about Dominion Voting machines.

As to whether Tuesday might be a “humiliating” experience,” Lindell said he anticipates it will be.

“Sure it is. But, I am willing to be humiliated to help save our country,” he snapped back.

As to other stipulations to appear on the late-night show: Lindell has to take a COVID test. “100% I am going to do that,” he said of the testing.

“I don’t know how big it is,” Lindell added about the possibility of being claustrophobic in the claw machine. “It could be.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.