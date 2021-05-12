Fox News Gives Dan Bongino, Trey Gowdy Their Own Weekend Shows
FAIR & BALANCED
Fox News announced on Wednesday that conservative network contributors Dan Bongino and Trey Gowdy would now be hosting their own weekend programs. The network also said that a couple of weekend panel shows that had been temporary replacements would now be permanently added to the schedule.
Beginning in early June, Bongino will headline a primetime show on Saturday evening, permanently replacing The Greg Gutfeld Show at 10 p.m. ET. (Gutfeld is now hosting a late-night “comedy” show on weeknights.) Fox News also announced that its online streaming service Fox Nation will livestream the pro-Trump commentator’s daily Westwood One three-hour radio show, which key Cumulus stations recently moved to Rush Limbaugh’s old 12-3 p.m. ET time slot.
Gowdy, a former Republican congressman who joined Fox News in 2019, will now host a live Sunday news show at 7 p.m. ET, also scheduled to debut in early June. The ex-lawmaker was recently given a tryout in Fox News Primetime, a weeknight opinion show that debuted in January and still hasn’t settled on a permanent host.
The network also announced that The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show, a pair of ensemble two-hour panel discussion programs that have been airing recently at 5 p.m. ET, will now be a permanent fixture on the network’s weekend schedule. The shows will feature a rotating series of panelists.