Fox News Graphic Dubs Kate Middleton ‘Princess of Whales’
A graphic that aired Wednesday on Fox News erroneously described Kate Middleton not as the Princess of Wales, but rather the “Princess of Whales.” The mistake occurred during a segment on America’s Newsroom in which anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino assessed the accuracy of their predictions for 2022 and made new ones for the coming year. Perino had incorrectly guessed that Middleton would become pregnant. Instead, the graphic noted, Middleton acquired her current title upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Former President Donald Trump made the same mistake in a June 2019 tweet about an overseas meeting with then-Prince Charles, who is now King Charles III.