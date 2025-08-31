Fox News Grills Judge Jeanine on Sandwich Indictment Fail

Fox News host Shannon Bream isn’t letting Trump’s handpicked prosecutor Jeanine Pirro skate past her role in President Trump’s crime crackdown.

Bream on Fox News Sunday challenged the U.S Attorney for the District of Columbia over her failure to get a grand jury to indict a man accused of throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Patrol agent.

“You talk about getting to court, getting your prosecutors together and getting these cases together but here’s the headline from the Washington Post a couple days ago: ‘D.C. judges and grand jurors push back on Trump policing surge,’" Bream said.

“There’s at least one high-profile case where they’re making a lot of headline news about the fact that you couldn’t get a grand jury to indict,” Bream said of the hoagie hurler, who was arrested as part of Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington D.C.

“So how does that factor into what you’re trying to do?”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks at a news conference. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pirro, who is a former Fox News host, shot back, blaming jurors for failing to grasp “the reality of the crime that is occurring” because they live in Georgetown or other affluent neighborhoods.

“My office has been instructed to move for the highest crime possible consistent with the law, the statute and the evidence, and in that one case... we were on point. But the grand jurors don’t take it so seriously. They’re like ah, you know, whatever,” she said.

Pirro claimed the D.C. residents are “so used to crime, that crime is so normalized in D.C. that they don’t even care about whether or not the law’s violated.”

The grand jury’s decisions follow Trump’s controversial crime crackdown, which saw National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C., and ignited daily protests. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She said this was the “very essence of my problems in D.C.” and that her plan is to “turn this ship around, as President Trump has directed, so that the people in D.C.,the minority community who are hurt the worst by crime, who were crying for help, are finally heard.”

“My job is to protect the victim,” Pirro added. “We’re going to make the criminal accountable.”

It is extremely rare for a grand jury to decline a felony indictment since only the prosecution give evidence and the group do not need to return a unanimous verdict.

Pirro’s alleged sandwich slinger Sean Dunn was instead charged with a misdemeanor, which does not require sign-off by the grand jury.

The grand jury acted after Trump’s much-criticized crime crackdown, which sent National Guard troops into Washington, D.C.