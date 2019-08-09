Fox News Guest: Cory Booker’s ‘Pretending He’s Like Some Homie From the Hood’

Tucker Carlson may be on vacation for the next week and a half, but that doesn’t mean racially inflammatory rhetoric is going to stop while he’s out.

During Thursday night’s broadcast of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, conservative commentator Mark Steyn—a frequent guest of Carlson’s who also regularly serves as a guest host—took some shots at Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Guest host Brian Kilmeade welcomed on Steyn to talk about actress Rosanna Arquette’s recent tweet apologizing for being “born white and privileged,” claiming it made her “feel so much shame.” Naturally, Steyn proceeded to mock Arquette over her remarks.

“She does not mean this at all,” Steyn said. “And this idea of taking virtue signaling, where—Kirsten Gillibrand did this at one of the debates. She was all, ‘Yes, I am a white woman of privilege too.’”

The right-wing pundit, who has a long history of making racist and xenophobic comments, then decided to take aim at Booker, who is African-American.

“Meanwhile, you have someone like Cory Booker who’s been to Harvard, Oxford, and Yale Law School, the three best universities on the planet, pretending he’s like some homie from the hood,” he exclaimed.

“This identity politics virtue signaling is now departing from any conceivable reality,” Steyn said.

Kilmeade, meanwhile, concluded by saying it was a “shame we have gotten to this” and that we should not be “looking at the color of people’s skin” but the “content of their characters.”