Fox News Guest: Impeachment Inquiry Is ‘Regicide,’ Whistleblowers Are ‘Suicide Bombers’
During a Tuesday night appearance with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Trump-boosting lawyer Joe diGenova—who reportedly is working “off the books” with Giuliani to dig up Ukrainian dirt on Joe Biden—likened the impeachment inquiry to killing a king. “What you're seeing is regicide, this is regicide, by another name, fake impeachment,” diGenova exclaimed.
Furthermore, the frequent Fox guest said the whistleblowers at the heart of the impeachment inquiry are “suicide bombers that the Democrats have unleashed on the democratic process.” Without evidence, he said that the “first suicide bomber who sent that complaint to the inspector general was a paid Democratic operative of the Democratic Party.”
Host Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, seemed to do a bit of damage control after diGenova’s rant, insisting that he really meant “political suicide bomber” before telling anyone who may be offended that they should “get a sense of humor.”