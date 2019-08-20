Fox News Guest: Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Have ‘Grotesque Holocaust Envy’

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Israel’s decision to deny entry to Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Fox News guest said on Monday night that the two Muslim congresswomen have “Holocaust envy” because they’re “Islamists.”

Appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Qanta Ahmed—who has written for The Daily Beast in the past—blasted the two progressive lawmakers over their Monday press conference in which they denounced the travel restrictions and claimed Israel was suppressing voices of dissent.

“What you are seeing is a full-blown Islamist propaganda,” Ahmed said. “These are professional victim-mongering women who unfortunately have been elected to Congress but are using every tool in the playbook of the Muslim Brotherhood of Islamists.”

Host Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, said it was easy for her to be “upset and angry about their political Islamist approach to these issues” because she just wants to “defend Israel.” She went on to ask Ahmed if the congresswomen could be “change agents for good.”

“They could be—they could be,” she replied. “If they were pluralist Muslims, if they knew what was in the Quran, where we recognize Jews, where we recognize the sanctity of Moses, the holiness of the Torah. But they’re not.”

“They are using Islamist tactics to invert reality,” Ahmed continued. “What they are seeking—they have a grotesque Holocaust envy.”

She went on to claim that Islamists “envy what they see as the special mark upon the Jewish people that is the membership of genocide” because they want to make it appears as if they’re the “most persecuted” while they “deny the Holocaust.”