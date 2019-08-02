Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt claimed Friday morning that President Trump is a Rust Belt blue-collar worker, seemingly ignoring all reality.

The claim came while Earhardt described how it would be interesting if Trump faced off with former Vice President Joe Biden—whom she also described in those terms—in the 2020 election.

Praising the president’s Thursday night Ohio campaign rally, Earhardt said on Fox & Friends that it would be tough to defeat Trump if the “economy continues to stay strong” and he remains “strong on immigration.”

She continued: “It’s interesting that America is favoring either President Trump or Joe Biden depending on what party you are in,” Earhardt noted, as her co-host Steve Doocy added: “That would be a contrast.”

Earhardt, who also believes McDonald’s workers make tips, continued: "They’re both Rust Belt people though. They’re both, like, blue-collar workers that have money, but blue-collar.”

During his rally on Thursday, the president—who is the son of a multi-millionaire who was born and raised in New York and who famously has an apartment mansion plated in 24K gold and marble—painted himself as being from Cincinnati, telling the crowd he worked in the city for years and had “great success.” In reality, his father owned apartments in the area and sold the complex in 1972, with the younger Trump having little-to-no involvement in the property.