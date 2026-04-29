Fox News Host Halts MAGA Rep’s Rant on Comey

Even Fox News had to step in and provide MAGA Congressman Jim Jordan with the truth.

Jordan appeared on Fox to discuss the Trump administration’s second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. The DOJ has alleged that Comey’s Instagram post showing seashells formed to spell out “8647” was a call to kill President Donald Trump.

But asked by Fox’s Bill Hemmer about the Trump DOJ’s second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, Jordan couldn’t help but launch an unrelated tirade on MAGA talking points against Comey.

Trump has made prosecuting his perceived political enemies a top priority in his second administration. America's Newsroom/Fox News

“So this is what he posted on Instagram, then took it down: 8647, which we all know, 86 is an old phrase for like, get rid of someone,” Hemmer said. “Is this case stronger than the one 12 months ago?”

“Well, it’s a crime to threaten the president, 18 U.S. Code § 871, so you can’t do that,” Jordan responded.

“It’s important to remember, this is Jim Comey who started it all. This 10-year attack on the President of the United States, on President Trump, started with Comey and the—remember, he took the dossier that he knew was garbage,” the Ohio congressman ranted.

“He’s the guy who took it to the secret court to get the warrant to go spy on President Trump’s campaign,” he further complained. “He’s the guy who leaked the memos. He’s the guy who leaked classified information through his buddy, Daniel Richman, to the press. So this is that guy.”

Hemmer was quick to interrupt the MAGA congressman to remind him that Comey had not been found guilty on any of those claims.

“Everything you listed, he’s not being charged in this case on that,” the Fox News host said.

“I understand that,” Jordan responded.

Bill Hemmer couldn't let Jordan's accusations slip by. America's Newsroom/Fox News

Critics of the indictment and MAGA’s accusations have pointed out that 86 is mostly used in restaurant lingo, meaning to toss something out or get rid of it.

Some MAGA figures, including right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec and former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, have also used 86 when posting about politicians they do not like, including former President Joe Biden.

MAGAworld saw more than just seashells in a now-deleted Instagram post by James Comey. Instagram / Getty Images

It’s the second time that the Justice Department under Trump has gone after Comey.

In September, he was indicted on accusations that he lied to Congress about authorizations he gave to FBI officials about talking to the media. That indictment was thrown out after a federal judge ruled it invalid because of the unlawful appointment of Lindsey Halligan as interim U.S. Attorney.

Within hours of sharing the photo, once MAGA began questioning his motives, Comey deleted the post and apologized for any confusion it caused.

“It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he wrote on Instagram in May.

The Secret Service interviewed him at the time, but determined that he did not pose a threat to the president’s life.

Comey has denied the allegations made against him. Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

In a video shared to his Substack, Comey defended himself against the accusations about his seashell Instagram post.

“Well, they’re back. This time, about a picture of seashells on a North Carolina beach a year ago. And this won’t be the end of it,” Comey said.