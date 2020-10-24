Fox News Host Apologizes for Playing ‘Ring of Fire’ Song After Devastating Wildfire Segment

Read it at Mediaite
After Fox News correspondent Bret Baier had just reported Friday that at least five people were unaccounted for in wildfires devastating Colorado, Johnny Cash’s song “Ring of Fire” played. “I fell in to a burning ring of fire, I went down, down, down and the flames went higher,” Cash sung in the song that aired just after tragic wildfire footage was shown. Baier later apologized. “The song chosen for the bump music was a terrible mistake and a complete oversight. We regret the insensitive error and hope and pray the missing are found unharmed and the fires there are contained,” he said in a statement.