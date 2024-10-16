Fox News anchor Bret Baier is fending off pre-emptive fire from Donald Trump's fans as he attempts to convince the MAGA-verse that his upcoming interview with Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be rigged.

Following their familiar playbook, users on X claimed—without evidence, and this time before even seeing the interview—that the Special Report host planned to edit Wednesday’s interview tape to make the Democratic presidential candidate look better.

Baier spent several hours Tuesday assuring MAGA users he hadn’t made any concession to Harris to land the interview and wouldn’t be giving her the questions in advance, but his explanations didn’t seem to get through.

“The fact that it’s pre-taped is a concern,” one user wrote.

“It will run as-Live—in its entirety,” Baier replied. “It is taped because they gave us a time just before my show. We plan to run it uninterrupted—and not edited.”

That explanation apparently didn’t sit well with the former president's supporters.

“Basically you are saying it’ll be pre-recorded and the answers will be edited. Because Fox News is (like others) FAKE NEWS!” one user wrote.

“You already said it would be edited. Which is true? Will the full interview transcript be released?” another demanded.

“Why can’t you do a live interview? This is such an embarrassment for FOX,” said another.

The complaints echoed Trump’s unhinged attacks last week on the CBS news program 60 Minutes, which the Republican candidate claimed “illegally edited” Harris’s answers to “make her look better.”

“Let’s try this again,” Baier replied before denying he’d ever said the interview would be edited. He tried once again to explain the concept of “as-live” and said there would be no commercials during the broadcast. The exact tape will run 39 minutes after it’s shot.

“You can have the transcript too if you want,” he added.

But even that wasn’t enough for some users.

“Tape is not live,” one replied.

“You’re right,” Baier finally conceded. “It’s not.”