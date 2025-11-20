Fox News’ Bret Baier Delivers Damning Poll Numbers for Trump

Americans blame President Donald Trump for the economy being worse now than under Joe Biden, a Fox News poll has shown.

A stony-faced Bret Baier delivered the damning numbers Wednesday against the backdrop of relentless claims from the administration that financial prospects for average Americans have never been better.

It is average Americans, however, who are complaining that their groceries, housing and utility bills, and healthcare costs have all gone up since Trump returned to the White House in January.

A staggering 60 percent of respondents said grocery prices had increased “a lot,” and a further 25 percent said they had increased “a little.”

Trump, however, seems to disagree with them. During his diplomatic tour of Asia in October, the president claimed, “Groceries are down except for the beef, which I’ll get down, too.”

The following week, in an interview with Fox News, Trump repeated the claim. “Groceries are way down, other than beef,” he said. A CNN fact check this month found that groceries were up 1.4 percent in September compared to January, and 2.7 percent higher year on year.

A majority of Republicans also say their bills have gone up. Voters for Trump’s own party have heaped misery on the White House in more ways than one, delivering a 24-point drop in overall approval, down from 92 percent in March.

After the shutdown, six out of 10 Fox poll respondents said Trump and lawmakers on both sides “didn’t care about people like them.” Some 46 percent of people said they’d been personally hurt by Trump’s economic policies in 2025, only 1 point below the figure for Biden in 2024.

A crushing majority of 76 percent of Americans view the economy negatively. That’s 6 points more than the 70 percent who said the same at the end of the Biden presidency.

Trump had managed to make progress on that number in July, getting it down to 67 percent. Now the numbers suggest his work has come undone, and then some.

The president himself, however, sees things differently.

“We’re making incredible strides to make America affordable again,” he told a U.S.-Saudi investment forum on Wednesday. The D.C. event was held to help Trump schmooze Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite his alleged role in ordering the 2018 murder of a critical Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi.

“They [the Joe Biden administration] had the worst inflation in history,” Trump said. “I mean, we’re bringing prices down, but they came up with a new word, affordability.”

"We're also making incredible strides to make America affordable again. That's the new word that they're using. 'Affordability'"

It is the president that voters blame for the pinch they are feeling, Fox’s new numbers show.