Fox News Host Says We Need to Hear ‘Both Sides’ in Tyre Nichols Murder
OF COURSE HE DID
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is frustrated that the five Memphis cops arrested for the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols aren’t getting to share their side of the story. “Does it bother you that you don’t have the cops’ perspective at all?” the pundit said on The Five. “It looks overwhelming, I get it. But don’t we need both sides?” Kilmeade—who previously said people “shouldn’t blindly back the blue” after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate—is now singing a different tune, despite the Memphis police chief denouncing their actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane.” “When the video is released in the coming days, you will see for yourselves,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Wednesday. All five cops have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, and will have “their day in court,” as Kilmeade’s co-anchor Gillian Turner reminded him. Body-cam footage is set to be released Friday night.