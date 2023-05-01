CHEAT SHEET
Fox News Host Calls Tucker Carlson’s Ouster a ‘Worthwhile Outcome’
Fox News media reporter Howard Kurtz addressed the network’s ousting of Tucker Carlson Sunday, saying that the cable news turmoil of the past week will hopefully lead to a “worthwhile outcome”—namely, that top hosts will be reined in and fact-checked more regularly. “The big picture raised by the dismissals at Fox and CNN is whether we are entering a new era in which some limits are imposed on what even the most popular hosts can say,” Kurtz said during his Sunday show, MediaBuzz. “Management at all the networks may be more likely to rein in their top talent and insist on fact checking rather than risk embarrassing or lawsuits for the airing of false information. That, if it comes to pass, might just be a worthwhile outcome.”