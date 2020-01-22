Fox News Host: Trump Actually Being Impeached Because He’s ‘Phenomenally Interesting’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday argued that the real reason Democrats are impeaching President Donald Trump is that they are “boring people” and the president is “phenomenally interesting.”

During the 5 PM hour, Fox News decided to air their highly rated conservative panel show The Five instead of sticking with live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial like CNN and MSNBC did.

Immediately, Gutfeld blasted the proceedings by saying impeachment had become “so trivial,” flinging out an analogy about tattoos to make his case.

“If you saw somebody with a tattoo you stared at it,” he exclaimed. “A war vet or a biker or possibly both but now they’re on bass players, there on sorority sisters. Tattoos can be found on middle-age suburbanites at their Peloton class. That’s what impeachment is.”

Co-host Jesse Watters, meanwhile, took to taunting House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), claiming the House Intelligence Committee chairman “looks like a rotten dandelion” and is the “kind of guy that tucks his t-shirt into his mom jeans.”

Moments after Watters’ juvenile insults aimed at one of the president’s favorite targets, Gutfeld further played to Trump’s ego by heaping praise upon the president while bashing Democrats.

“Finally, when you watch this, it’s boring,” he declared. “That’s the real reason why they are impeaching him. These are all really boring people up against a phenomenally interesting person.”

“This is a bloated cat trying to hack out an orange furball that has made their life a living hell,” Gutfeld concluded. “He’s Rocky in this fight.”