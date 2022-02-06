Dan Bongino Faceplants in Attempt to Own ‘Unhealthy’ Libs With Fake Graphic
OWNING HEALTHY LIBS
Fox News host Dan Bongino aired an inaccurate graphic attempting to make the bogus correlation between “unhealthy” U.S. cities and those governed by Democratic policies. During the Saturday evening “Unfiltered” segment casting liberals as “unhealthy,” Bongino presented a graphic reading, “Top Ten Most Unhealthy U.S. Cities.” Yet, it turns out there was one big problem with Bongino’s thesis. The website Bongino’s team cited as the source for the graphic, WalletHub, clearly states in their research that the metropolitan cities referenced, including Seattle, Portland, OR, and Washington, D.C., among others, are the “healthiest places to live in the U.S.” The remarkably erroneous graphic also mistook Irvine, CA, for Irving, TX. The network attempted clean-up late Saturday night by removing the graphic during a re-run of the program. (Neither Bongino nor a Fox News spokesperson returned The Daily Beast’s Sunday morning request for comment.)