Fox News Host Declares ‘Nobody Cares’ About East Wing Teardown

Fox News host Johnny “Joey” Jones declared Democrats “stupid” for caring what President Donald Trump does to the East Wing of the White House.

“People do not care about this,” Jones said on The Big Weekend Show on Saturday.

“Nobody concerned about their life and politics cares about what [the East Wing] looks like or if gets destroyed now and built back later. That’s not our history,” he continued.

Johnny "Joey" Jones on Fox News 'The Big Weekend Show' discussing the East Wing ballroom demolition. Fox News.

The tirade comes after Democrats—including Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jefferies—voiced their concerns this week about Trump’s rapidly expanding ballroom installation at the historic seat of power.

“The American people told Donald Trump to cut the cost of living. Instead, he’s cutting off part of the White House for his new Billionaires Ballroom,” Warren said in the Senate on Wednesday.

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House on October 22, 2025. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Jones agreed that Americans care about the cost of living, so said that Democrats like Warren should be focusing on reopening the government rather than Trump’s White House renovations.

“Nobody cares about a section of the White House that wouldn’t matter to anyone anyway if there weren’t a TV show called The West Wing," he said.

Jones noted that Americans do care about statues being torn down. Still, as only Democrats care about buildings being torn down, he suggested Trump should “keep tearing stuff down” as long as the Democrats keep the government shut down.

An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on Thursday. Eric Lee/Eric Lee/Getty Images

“Let’s go after the Cannon House Office Building next, we can take care of Russell [Senate Office Building] right after that, and just get rid of all these people who are nothing but a bunch of crooks half the time anyway,” he added.

Cannon and Russell, which opened in 1908 and 1909, respectively, are two of Washington, D.C.’s oldest office complexes. Both are rare and significant examples of the Beaux-Arts architectural style.

The Cannon House Office Building on October 2, 2025, in Washington D.C. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

While Jones may not care about the East Wing being turned into rubble, polling this week indicates that a majority of Americans—53 percent—do, in fact, disapprove of the ballroom project, while only 33 percent approve of it.

Republican voters, perhaps unsurprisingly, are more likely to back Trump’s ballroom as well as his gaudy gold-washing of the Oval Office, according to YouGov.

The U.S. government shut down at the start of the month because Senate politicians could not agree on funding legislation. Democrats want the stalled funding bill to include provisions that make healthcare cheaper for millions of Americans as well as a reversal of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid, which Republicans are refusing to accept.

Trump’s ballroom, meanwhile, has ballooned from its initial design, growing from a 650-person capacity space to a possible 1,350-person capacity while the budget climbed from $100 million to $300 million.

Demolition on the East Wing began unexpectedly on Monday, sparking public outcry following the release of images of excavators tearing through the iconic building.