Less than a week after President Donald Trump unleashed an extended Twitter tirade against Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Ed Henry, the reporter returned the favor on Friday morning by fawning over the president as “honest and transparent” when it comes to his calls for foreign governments to investigate his political rival.

“Democrats are going to pounce on this but they have been pouncing on everything the president says, right?” Henry said, dismissing concerns that Trump has now openly called on China to investigate the Bidens in addition to asking Ukraine for the same “favor.”

“We had a lot of the president's allies in the last week or so saying the transcript with the Ukrainian president didn't show that the president wanted to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, that it's not clear,” Henry continued. “Well, now it's sort of clear from the president's own words, he does. Because later in that news conference he also said he does want Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden and now he's saying hey, maybe China ought to as well.”

The “point” for Henry is that the president is “not hiding that he wants an investigation” into the Bidens. “The question is going to be, was it tied to U.S. aid to Ukraine, could they prove that?” he said. “So far there has been no evidence of that,” he added, even though it could be argued the proof is in the summary of the call released by Trump’s White House.

“The president is going to have to make sure the facts are on his side though,” Henry added. “He has been honest and transparent publicly about how he wants this investigated and by the way it's put a spotlight on Joe and Hunter Biden in a way that the way the Democrats didn't want.”

Henry’s remarks sounded a lot like an effort to get back in Trump’s good graces after this past Sunday, when he was attacked by the president directly for simply asking conservative commentator Mark Levin on Fox & Friends Weekend for his thoughts on the scandal.

“The president of the United States, I’m not saying it’s illegal—are you OK with a president asking his counterpart—this is a simple yes or no—to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden and his son?” Henry asked Levin. “Are you OK with that?”

The question caused Levin to explode at Henry, shouting back, “Your question is not honest!”

That line drew personal praise from Trump, who tweeted out a link to the segment with the words, “So great, Mark!” Trump then proceeded to retweet nearly two dozen tweets attacking Henry, including one that called him a “lying shit head” and another of a parody bot account that praised Levin for shutting down “Ed Henry and the Pro Shark Media.”