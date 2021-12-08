Fox News Host Cheers Better.com CEO’s Mass Zoom Firings: ‘I Love This So Much!’

Fox News host Emily Compagno left her colleagues a bit stunned on Wednesday when she gleefully celebrated a startup’s controversial CEO callously firing 900 employees over Zoom last week, repeatedly exclaiming that she “loved” it.

Online mortgage company Better.com is currently mired in a public-relations disaster after CEO Vishal Garg brutally canned 15 percent of the company’s workforce in a three-minute Zoom call. As a result, a number of the firm’s top executives have resigned, with sources telling The Daily Beast that more will follow.

While the “surreal” firings left hundreds of people jobless just weeks before the holidays, and the startup now looking to pick up the pieces from their highly volatile chief’s impetuous actions, Compagno applauded Garg on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Outnumbered for getting rid of a bunch of “snowflakes.”

One of her fellow panelists, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, first called Garg’s decision “embarrassing” while noting that the CEO has a history of erratic behavior. Co-host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery concurred, blasting Garg for the “classless way” he fired 900 staffers just before Christmas.

After Kennedy added that the “company is clearly a disaster” and will struggle to overcome this PR nightmare, Compagno decided to wholeheartedly cheer for Garg.

“I loved this! I love this so much,” she proudly declared.

While claiming to understand “the indelicate nature” of the mass firing over Zoom, Compagno argued that the employees actually deserved to be terminated due to low productivity. On top of that, she justified Garg’s approach by citing her past experience as a federal attorney tasked with “terminating individuals.”

“I love that for 900 people, he stayed safe and he let them know that their theft was no longer tolerated,” the Fox host blared. “So, for me, good riddance. And I feel bad that he’s now having to capitulate to the other execs at his company and apologize for it!”

She added: “Sorry guys, bye! For all of them, they are snowflakes. They’re probably millennials and [Generation Z]s. They need to learn work ethic!”

Even Compagno’s fellow hosts on the couch—including former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and anchor Harris Faulkner—were seemingly shocked by their colleague’s response.

“Wow!” McEnany reacted, prompting Faulkner to add: “Very surprising!”

McEnany further agreed with Kilmeade about Garg’s behavior while Faulkner noted that Better.com and Garg could be facing lawsuits from the terminated employees. At the same time, the Fox News anchor said she enjoyed “the bravado” coming from Compagno.

And while McEnany exasperatedly pointed out how Garg reportedly threatened to staple a former business partner to a wall and burn him alive, Compagno continued to laugh and chime in: “I loved it.”