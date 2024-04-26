Fox News Host Worries Biden Will ‘Nancy Kerrigan’ Trump at Debate

Where’s Jeff Gillooly when you need him?

Reacting to Friday’s news that President Joe Biden said he’s “happy” to debate Donald Trump, Fox News host Emily Compagno speculated that the president could concoct a “Nancy Kerrigan situation” to force a last-minute cancellation.

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News’ roundtable show Outnumbered, the co-hosts parroted MAGA talking points that Biden is either too scared or mentally incompetent to go one-on-one with Trump on a national stage—even though the ex-president is the one who backed out of every GOP primary debate this election cycle.

“President Trump would wipe the floor with Joe Biden, and that’s an insult to mops,” Fox Business Network anchor Dagen McDowell snarked.

After the rest of the panel suggested the campaign would give Biden “uppers” to debate or delay the events until “most of the electorate has voted by mail,” Compagno jumped in to offer up her typically sober and informed political analysis.

“It will probably be a Nancy Kerrigan situation,” she exclaimed, referencing the time that famed figure skater Tonya Harding arranged for Kerrigan, her rival, to be assaulted ahead of key championship event in 1994. “Where right as Trump’s walking out, they like snip the mic. ‘Oh no! We tried! We showed up! There was a flat tire!’”

With the rest of the panel laughing, Compagno added that she was “sure” there would be some “sabotage” to prevent the debates from happening.

Anyway, it appears the Secret Service needs to be on the lookout for mysterious men wielding collapsible batons looking to kneecap Trump as he ambles to the podium this fall, at least according to one Fox News star.