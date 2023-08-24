GOP Candidates Rip Each Other at Debate—Just Not the Guy Ripping Them

Halfway through the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night, punches were flying in every direction—just not up.

Mike Pence went after Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy went after everyone, declaring he was the only candidate onstage “not bought and paid for.”Chris Christie went after Ramaswamy, calling him an “amateur.”

Nikki Haley went after all the men onstage—which is to say, everyone else onstage.

But the one candidate who barely took a punch is the one the eight Republicans onstage most desperately need to take down: Donald Trump.

With the former president—who is the clear frontrunner for the 2024 nomination—choosing to skip the debate, pundits and operatives wondered whether his challengers would make any kind of case against him even as they attacked their competitors standing beside them.

Given the course of the GOP primary so far—with only a few candidates venturing any kind of criticism of the former president—their silence in Milwaukee was pointed but unsurprising.

What was more surprising was the figure who emerged as the early top target of the bulk of attacks on the debate stage. Going into the debate, it was expected that everyone would want to land their punch on Gov. Ron DeSantis, the polling leader in the non-Trump field who nevertheless needs a strong debate performance to keep his struggling campaign going.

Instead, DeSantis largely faded into the background in the early going—with Ramaswamy loudly and gleefully soaking up the venom from his rivals.

An “anti-woke” entrepreneur who entered the presidential race this year as a total unknown, Ramaswamy introduced himself the exact way Barack Obama famously did in his 2004 Democratic convention speech: a “skinny guy” with a “funny name.”

Christie—who likened Ramaswamy to the AI tool ChatGPT— was quick to call out his use of Obama’s speech.

“I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same kind of amateur,” he quipped.

Trump wasn’t entirely spared in the first hour. Haley did point out that Trump added about $8 trillion to the national debt during his four years in office, and the moderators followed up that fact by noting to Pence that almost half of that debt was added before COVID-19 ever made its way to the United States.

Still, each candidate had ample chances to go after Trump, and mostly chose to go after their fellow candidates or President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.