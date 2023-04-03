Fox News Host Accidentally Mocks His Own Network’s Trump Coverage

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld took great pleasure on Monday in torching the mainstream media over its wall-to-wall coverage of former President Donald Trump’s trip to New York for his criminal arraignment. And then he was reminded that his own network had done the exact same thing.

“Grab your bucket and mop, the media is wetting their pants at the mere thought of Trump in handcuffs,” the network’s resident “comedian” exclaimed on The Five. “CNN had someone on a boat to capture the moment Trump landed. I wonder if it was Don Lemon. And others are cheering it on.”

After airing a montage of pundits celebrating Trump’s indictment over a hush-money scheme to a porn star, Gutfeld then mocked how the press had obsessively reported on the ex-president’s trip from Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

“Just like 2016. I love how, Martha, the press covered his arrival like it was O.J. in the white Bronco,” Gutfeld said to co-host Martha MacCallum. “And all of those people want him back in because he pays their mortgage.”

He continued: “He’s what gets everybody to watch the news! They’re gonna cover him like a burqa. They pretend he is awful, but all of those clowns need him to survive.”

MacCallum, who had just anchored the network’s 3 p.m. hour, informed her colleague that Fox News had also focused all its energy on Trump’s New York trip. “We covered it like that at three o’clock, you know!” MacCallum exclaimed as Gutfeld quipped: “I am one of the clowns!”

After saying that it “was live,” a “beautiful day in New York,” and the “big Trump plane” was landing, MacCallum then took a shot at critics of Monday’s news coverage.

“What I noticed is there was a ton of glee at the beginning of this indictment process, right? So I went back to my office after three o’clock, I was getting ready for this, and I’m watching with different channels on,” the Fox “hard news” anchor declared.

“Now they’re mad,” MacCallum added. “They’re mad about people paying attention to the motorcade. They’re mad that the polls are doing well. They’re made they raised $7 million over the course of this, and they were very grumpy this afternoon!”