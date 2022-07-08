Fox News’ The Five on Thursday took on the “woke insanity” of the largest teachers union in the country, the National Education Association (NEA), which co-host Greg Gutfeld labeled “the KKK with summers off.”

According to a Wednesday report discussed on the show, the NEA proposed a resolution that would substitute the term “birthing parent” for the word “mother” in order to be “inclusive.” The resolution was not voted on by members of the representative assembly at a recent gathering, but a chyron on The Five nevertheless declared it “woke insanity.”

“You don’t change the English language to cater to 1 percent of the population, all right?” co-host Jesse Watters said. “These people live in a very small fraction of this country, and I’m fine with it. It’s a free country. Do your thing. But that 1 percent has to accept that the whole rest of the country doesn’t do that thing. And they have to have a little humility and kind of jive with it.”

Co-host Dana Perino followed up by claiming that the term “birthing people” is “the new ‘Latinx,’” which she said Democrats came to realize “didn’t make sense” and “alienated” potential liberal voters.

The conversation then shifted to the more general role the NEA plays in the lives of public school students, with Gutfeld criticizing the union for its stance on “school choice.”

“Anybody at this point who opposes school choice is protecting a destructive system that harms minorities who don’t have other options, and that makes them truly racist oppressors. The NEA is the KKK with summers off. It’s true. They’re racist,” claimed Gutfeld, who once scoffed at comparing the white supremacist hate group with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“If you are not allowing an opportunity for people who can’t afford a good education to have a good education, you are trapping kids in a life that does not get much better,” he continued.

“You worry about gang crime and you worry about gun violence, but by that time it’s too late, right? Public school, man, they destroy a kid before he even gets there by opposing any kind of opportunity to escape it.”