Greg Gutfeld Has a Very Brief Moment of Vaccine Clarity

The Five host Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday advised against downplaying vaccines and simultaneously praising Operation Warp Speed—something that may be a tall order for some Fox News viewers.

What turned out to be a fleeting moment of clarity on the issue came during a roundtable of Fox News hosts reacting to President Joe Biden’s declaration that the COVID pandemic is “over.”

Before Gutfeld weighed in, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters offered some possible reasons why some in the Biden administration have been hesitant to embrace Biden’s announcement.

Those officials are saying “he didn’t mean that because we need money flowing to the colleges that we care about, they’re worried about Medicaid money, they’re probably worried about the student debt cancellation because that all rested on that,” Perino said.

Perino added that it reflected poorly on the White House to have a pre-taped 60 Minutes interview air without Biden’s comments being brought to the attention of those in the administration who handle COVID. Indeed, it has been reported that many senior health officials became aware of the president’s remarks on Twitter and through news reports.

Watters also claimed that “there’s too much money to be made.”

“They have emergency powers they have to keep,” he said. With a pandemic of such magnitude being essentially a once-in-a-century event, he continued, “Do you think the Democrats are going to wait another 100 years for this to happen? They’ve got to ride this wave out!”

Gutfeld, who in the past suggested that people not receive booster shots during a COVID surge and who criticized his employer’s remote work policy, prefaced his reaction to the fallout from Biden’s comment with a piece of frank advice.

“We can’t have it both ways. We can’t hail Operation Warp Speed and then laugh about the vaccines,” he said, referring to the government vaccine initiative begun in the Trump administration that the former president has frequently boasted about. “Vaccines may not prevent COVID, but they certainly reduce the severity of it. That’s what it’s there for.”

From there, however, the Fox host claimed without evidence that the disease is “more than likely” manmade.

“It makes me crazy to think that we did that. And ‘we’ meaning humanity, and by humanity I mean American and Chinese scientists,” he said. “To think that we’re constantly lectured by experts about climate change, about nutrition, about all these things that are harmful, and they went off and created something that killed at least 7 million people worldwide.”

Gutfeld, similar to Watters, then predicted that those in power, many of whom have acquired their “first taste of authority,” will use it for other purposes.

“This is a model for climate activists and elites who saw how the world would obey restrictions on freedom and how that could be shifted to the scheme of climate,” he said. “They saw that they could do this. They could do it again, but it won’t be about the pandemic. It will be, like, you’re going to have to restrict—you’re going to have to shut down for a while because it reduces carbon.”