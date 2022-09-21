New York Attorney General Letitia James had been speaking live for about 10 minutes on Wednesday morning about the state’s massive fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, his adult children, and their business organization when Fox News made the abrupt decision to cut away.

James was just starting to lay out the specifics of the Trump family’s alleged crimes when “straight news” anchor Harris Faulker broke in to tell viewers the news likely did not concern them.

“Some of this is really inside baseball unless it’s your tax dollars in New York,” Faulkner said. “And some may even accuse it of being political because we’re 48 days before the midterm elections.” She then added, without explanation: “And both presidents, the current and the past, are certainly being looked at to help candidates out.”

Faulkner promised that Fox News is “certainly going to cover” the lawsuit moving forward and would bring “highlights” to viewers as they happen. “But the big headline in all of this is the lawsuit by the state of New York just announced by Letitia James,” she continued before adding, “Let’s move on.”

While Fox aired just a small portion of the announcement before discussing it for all of 40 seconds, both CNN and MSNBC carried the nearly 35 minute press conference in full and have continued to cover it as the day’s top story.