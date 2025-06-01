Fox News Host Slams Musk for Dodging Drug Use Question

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has called out Elon Musk for deflecting questions about his alleged drug use while serving in the White House.

The New York Times published a bombshell report this week on Musk’s alleged drug habits when he was President Donald Trump’s senior adviser at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which reportedly included taking magic mushrooms, ecstasy, Adderall, and enough ketamine to cause bladder issues.

Musk was asked about the Times report during a press briefing at the Oval Office marking the end of his tenure at DOGE on Friday.

“Wait, wait, The New York Times, is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate? Is it the same organization?” Musk replied before saying, “Let’s move on.”

Elon Musk is under fire for reportedly using drugs while working with the Trump administration. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kurtz pointed out on Media Buzz Sunday that Musk “decided to talk about something from five years ago involving the Pulitzers because he knew that he did not want to answer that question. That’s my take.”

“That’s called deflection,” he added.

But Fox News contributor Toni Lahren said that she wasn’t sure if the Times “produced any real evidence of a so-called drug problem,” claiming that the left was simply “looking for some kind of scandal.”

“The left loved Elon Musk even if he was a billionaire that did mushrooms on the side and maybe a little ketamine. They didn’t have a single problem with it. They loved the Teslas. They loved Elon. They loved space flight. They loved all of it,” she said.

“And then he came out as a Trump supporter and now you’ve got headline news—with everything going on in the country, in the world—about Elon Musk allegedly, maybe doing some mushrooms, maybe a little adderall,” Lahren added. “Again, please spare me.”

Elon Musk has previously admitted to using ketamine to treat depression. Jin Watson/AFP via Getty Images

She said that even if Musk was actually taking drugs, his potential “recreational drug use” didn’t impact “everyday Americans.”

“I know that they’re looking for some kind of scandal there, but I think it’s a real nothing burger and I don’t think many people quite frankly, care what Elon Musk does in his personal private time,” she said.

Musk has previously publicly acknowledged using ketamine. In an interview with former CNN host Don Lemon last year, he admitted to taking a “small amount” of ketamine to treat depression.

A clip has also recently resurfaced of Musk at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey in March balancing spoons with Shivon Zilis, one of the mothers of his children. Social media users have accused him of “tripping on ketamine” in the clip.

I’m not on ketamine ffs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2025

“I’m not on ketamine ffs,” Musk wrote in response to the clip.