Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Calls Hillary Clinton ‘That Hag’ During Australia Speech
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro reportedly took aim at an old nemesis during a speech in Australia on Friday, describing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as “that hag” the Democratic Party “tried to drag across the line” during the 2016 presidential election.
Pirro’s remarks reportedly came as she headlined the first day of the new Australian version of the Conservative Political Action Conference. The Fox News star, who ran an ill-fated 2006 Senate campaign against Clinton, has long been obsessed with the former Democratic presidential nominee. Infamously, in early 2018, Pirro visited Clinton’s hometown of Chappaqua, New York, asking residents if they’d seen the former first lady. Pirro eventually ended the bizarre segment by calling out Clinton’s name in the woods.
Pirro’s latest inflammatory comments come as Fox News deals with controversy over primetime host Tucker Carlson’s claim that white supremacy is a “hoax”—remarks that came three days after an accused shooter targeted Hispanics during a mass shooting in El Paso.