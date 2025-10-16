Fox News Host Admits Gavin Newsom ‘Still a Threat’ to GOP

Even Jesse Watters can admit that Gavin Newsom is a threat to Republicans.

The Fox News host acknowledged that the California governor, who has emerged as one of President Donald Trump’s chief antagonists, will likely be a problem for conservatives in 2028.

“He’s still a threat,” Watters said on a Wednesday edition of The Five. “He’ll probably get the nom and he’ll lie his way to the top. He’s rich, he’s tall, and he has a nice-looking family, and lies very effectively.”

Newsom has fueled speculations about a 2028 run by relentlessly mocking Trump and the MAGA base, from the president’s signature all-caps posting style on social media to conservatives’ penchant for lobbing accusations of a so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” at critics.

The Democratic governor hit back by accusing MAGA devotees of having “California Derangement Syndrome,” where “people are obsessed with focusing on what’s wrong with the state and not what’s right with the state.”

But Fox News hosts aren’t convinced.

Greg Gutfeld clapped back with a bizarre analogy likening Trump and Newsom to all-inclusive resorts.

“Trump’s resort, it may be gaudy and a little unpredictable, but it’s walkable. There’s lots of stuff to do, and every day you experience it, something fun and productive. You get what you pay for,” he said.

“But in Newsom Towers, or whatever you call it, the service sucks. No one there works… You never get what you paid for over in Newsom’s resort. So it’s a stark choice, really, between facade and substance, reality and fantasy,” he went on. “And I think that’s why Democrats have to indulge these delusions, because the reality is too much to bear.”

Katie Pavlich, meanwhile, called on Newsom to be more original.

“Presidential hopefuls like Gavin Newsom can’t get over the fact that he just needs to come up with his own ideas, can’t just copy Trump for everything he does,” she said. “And they’re just not authentic. They’re not putting out anything original.”

Dana Perino said many large companies have left California in part due to Newsom’s policies. Chevron, in particular, announced that it was moving its headquarters to Texas in 2024 as the governor went head-to-head with the oil industry.

“But he’s always coming across as a little less crazy than the rest of the Democrats, and that’s where his threat is,” Watters countered.