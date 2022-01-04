Fox News host Jesse Watters, who once claimed QAnon had “uncovered a lot of great stuff,” said Monday night that he desires to see “disarray on the left.” “Do I feel sorry for Joe Biden?” he asked, and then answered his own question: “No. I work at Fox [News]. I wanna see disarray on the left. It’s good for America. It’s good for our ratings.” Watters then elaborated on the sort of “disarray” he’s hoping for: “I want to see this guy [Biden] primaried by rich liberals, crazy liberals,” he continued, “so much so that they can hit the threshold to pop the debate, so he has to argue with communists about whether they’re going to fund solar-paneled slavery reparations.”