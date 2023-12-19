A video allegedly depicting a male senate aide’s sexual intercourse with another man in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room “is worse than Jan. 6,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said Monday on The Five.

The aide, who was fired from his job in Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) office shortly after the video went public Friday, issued a statement over the weekend saying he has been “attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” adding: “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.”

To Watters, who began his commentary by listing off a few “gay porn movie titles” about the scandal, it was only a matter of time.

“I should have seen it coming,” he said, after noting his relief upon learning that the aide worked in a Democratic office.

“I know after they did the fire alarm pulling, the throwing of the elbows, a sex tape was inevitable,” said Watters, whose apparent reference to throwing elbows actually concerned Republicans. “And now it’s a race to the bottom. They’ve been telling us—the Democrats—that they need to keep the government out of the bedroom. Well, they just turned the government into the bedroom!”

Watters continued: “And to me, this is worse than Jan. 6—so much worse—because they say they defiled the Congress [on Jan. 6]. What is this!?” he exclaimed.

“We had a couple guys throw their feet up on Nancy’s desk. What is this? They said they obstructed an official government proceeding. They delayed the certification for what, like, two hours?” Watters said, glossing over the deadly events of that day.

“They’re not going to be able to have a hearing in this room for weeks! This thing needs to be deep cleaned.”

In June, Watters similarly likened the Jan. 6 insurrection to the arrest of nine staffers for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for unlawful entry in a House office building. Prosecutors ultimately declined to file charges, saying a conviction was unlikely since the staffers—who were there to film a segment for the show but stayed late—had been invited and weren’t told to leave by their escorts.

After some more tongue-in-cheek commentary, Watters scaled it back.

“Permission to be taken seriously?” he began.

“You can’t do this and get caught and claim you’re the victim. That’s the Hunter Biden defense,” he claimed. “You can’t break all the laws or all of our moral codes and say, ‘No. For judging me, that’s wrong. You can’t judge me.’ That’s what Hunter has done. That’s what—when you break the law, you say, ‘Oh, it’s systemic racism,’ or, ‘I’m the victim of capitalism if I’m homeless.’ We have to bring shame back.”