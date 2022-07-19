Justice Department Won’t Prosecute Colbert Staffers Arrested on Capitol Hill
TRIUMPH
Federal prosecutors declined to prosecute a group associated with Stephen Colbert’s late-night show who were arrested on unlawful entry charges at the Capitol last month, the Capitol Police said Monday. “After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that it would not move forward with the charges against the nine unidentified staffers. The group had been filming a “Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog” segment in the Capitol on June 16 when “they were detained by Capitol Police,” according to a statement from the show at the time. The film crew had been authorized to record pre-arranged interviews in the building, the show said, but found themselves in hot water after staying behind after their final interview “to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls.” In a Monday statement of their own, the Capitol Police said that it respected the decision the district attorney’s office had made.