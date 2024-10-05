Fox News host Jesse Watters was seen drooling over Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance in an interview with Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba on Friday night.

Habba used her time on Fox to rave about the Republican Party and make jokes at the expense of the Democrats.

After claiming that Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz had suffered an “epic failure” during the vice-presidential debate on CBS, Habba described Vance as “patient” and “polite.”

Watters, who laughed on, responded with a not-so-tough line of questioning.

“Two hoaxes blew up last night,” he began. “The Walz hoax: that he was just this like regular guy, this lovable curmudgeon that was just going to be relatable to the everyday white man that she needs.”

“And that JD was this psychopath that was going to turn women off. Meanwhile, women are telling me they loved it,” he added.

In an attempt to speak for the women of America, Watters asked: “Are you hearing that women were attracted to that performance?”

Watters, who stared down the camera with a slight smirk, had to wait a few awkward seconds before Habba responded.

“Yes, 100 percent, actually,” she claimed. “I’ve been doing media all day and the feedback I’m getting from women is that they didn’t really get to know JD.”

“And in a way, that’s a good thing, because this gave him an opportunity to have a little bit more limelight that he probably needed.”

It quickly became clear that Habba was not interested in directly responding to Watters’ question about Vance’s looks.

“I think that the snippets that the left wing media cut and paste and put together was not accurate. And now the American people know who he is.”

Despite the very tough grilling by Watters, the Trump adviser remarkably managed to keep to her script.

“He is kind,” she said of Vance. “He is a good husband. He’s a great father. And he actually served in the military, unlike Walz, he didn’t abandon his military and his American service.”

Watters is quickly building a reputation for fawning over Vance. In a panel after the debate ended, Watters described Vance as “beautiful.”