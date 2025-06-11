Fox News Host Jesse Watters Uses Edited Clip to Cover Up Trump Flub

Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime conveniently omitted a portion of Donald Trump’s comment about a phone call with Gavin Newsom in order to make the California governor look bad.

The attempted dunk tried to skirt the fact that Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon that he last spoke with Newsom “a day ago,” which Newsom denied. “There was no call. Not even a voicemail,” he wrote on X in response.

Fox News anchor John Roberts obtained a record of a call from Trump to Newsom on Friday night Pacific time (Saturday morning in the east), and admitted the calls were not made "a day ago," as Trump claimed.

“This was June the 7th. Now, granted, this was on Saturday,” the Fox anchor said.

However some on the right, like Watters, spun the story as somehow proof that Newsom was lying.

When Watters introduced the topic Tuesday night, Fox’s broadcast of Trump’s comments just so happened to begin a split-second after he said those three words, omitting, “a day ago” from its broadcast.

“Called him up to tell him: got to do a better job. He’s done a bad job, causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death,” Trump said, as Fox portrayed it.

Watters made no mention of the omission Tuesday night. Instead, he went ahead bashing Newsom anyways.

“Newsom responded, and he said there wasn’t a phone call. He said Trump never called him. Not even a voicemail, he said. But John Roberts got Trump’s call logs, and it shows Trump called him late Friday night and they talked for 16 minutes,” Watters said confidently.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the last time he spoke to Newsom was “a day ago"--a comment Fox News omitted on Jesse Watters' show Tuesday. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him? Why would he do that?” he then asked.

Newsom has already said that Trump didn’t even talk about the National Guard during their call last week.