Enraged Fox News Host Warns After Trump Indictment: ‘People Better Be Careful’

On the heels of the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, an enraged Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a rant seemingly warning of impending political violence.

The Fox host branded the indictment, which was announced during the latter half of The Five broadcast, “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen” and a “disgrace” before seemingly threatening future violence.

“There’s going to be a major ‘rally around the flag’ feeling. I’m starting to feel it right now. I’m angry about it. I don’t like it. This county is not going to stand for it,” Watters warned. “And people better be careful. And that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Watters’ fury came as he repeatedly floated the unfounded claim that the Biden White House directly coordinated with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the indictment and its timing—despite the indictment’s recommendation coming from a grand jury.

“Did Democrats just indict a former president over sex?” the furious Fox News host floated at one point—though former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who called into the program, shot it down.

“How’s it even a misdemeanor? I never went to law school,” Watters declared at another point. “So I’m going to respectfully disagree... and say, it’s a bookkeeping issue.”

Elsewhere, Watters—who seemingly gasped off-camera when the indictment was first reported on air—later repeated his suggestion that the indictment opens the door to political violence as a means of retribution from Trump supporters.

“This thing opens up a whole Pandora’s box here, and I don’t really think the left understands what they’re getting themselves into. This country is already teetering,” Watters said.

“You have people that feel wrongfully persecuted just for being conservatives. You have people locked up under bogus charges. This was a very controversial election, this was a controversial president, peoples’ speeches have been censored. There’s been a lot of bogus charges that have been flying around recently. And this, of all things to do, on a charge about this law that no other prosecutor is even considering bringing, really lights a fire under this country when we really don’t need it.”

Watters’ fellow Trump-boosting co-host Greg Gutfeld also delivered a notable reaction to the news—one that served as the most flagrant attempt at finding a positive spin for the former president.

“He is an O.G.,” Gutfeld declared. “He is a badass if he’s got a mugshot. You might as well go right into it.”