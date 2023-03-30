CHEAT SHEET
Fox News Host Audibly Gasps as Trump Indictment Announced
As Fox News host Sandra Smith broke into Thursday’s broadcast of The Five to announce the grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump, her co-host Jesse Watters seemed to let out an audible gasp off-camera and muttered what sounded like a perturbed “What?!” As a famously loyal Trump sycophant, Watters later reacted to the news by fuming that the New York indictment of Trump on charges related to his hush-money payment to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels is “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen” and a “disgrace” before making not-so-veiled suggestions of violence coming from MAGA world. “The country’s not going to stand for it,” he warned. “And people better be careful.”