Impeachment Witness Demands Fox News Retraction and Apology
‘MENTAL GYMNASTICS’
Fox News has dismissed a legal threat over an anchor’s statements on Biden impeachment witness Tony Bobulinski, Mediaite reports. On Thursday, Fox host Jessica Tarlov issued a clarification after she said that Bobulinski’s legal fees had been paid for by a Trump super PAC. “What was actually said during the hearing was that the law firm representing Mr. Bobulinski was paid by a Trump PAC,” she said in her correction. “I have seen no indication those payments were made in connection with Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees and he denies that they were.” Tarlov was immediately hit with a request from Bobulinski’s lawyers, dissatisfied with the host’s clarification. “We demand a complete retraction and apology by Ms. Tarlov AT THE TOP OF TODAY’S SHOW,” the letter read. It included apologies for Tarlov to repeat “without the petulant innuendo or further attempted mental gymnastics.” In a letter obtained by Mediaite, Fox shrugged off the request, and said that Tarlov’s statement accurately portrayed that she did not know of any connection, and that they would not be issuing a retraction or an apology.