Fox News Host Apologizes for On-Air Joke About Chris Christie
SORRY SIGHT
A Fox News host has made a groveling apology about an on-air joke he’d made about Chris Christie’s appearance. During a panel discussion about the former New Jersey governor joining the 2024 GOP nomination race, anchor John Roberts made an analogy in which he likened the Republican Party to two milkshakes—one of which has “one straw in it, and that’s Donald Trump’s straw.” “And the other milkshake, which represents the non-Donald Trump part of the Republican Party, has how many straws in it now?” Roberts asked on America Reports. “And now we’re gonna have Chris Christie’s straw in there, and judging by Chris Christie’s physical stature, he could drink a lot of that milkshake if he wanted to.” Later during the broadcast, Roberts said: “I just want to take a moment to address something, because I really do feel terrible about it.” He added that he’d intended the comment “to be light-hearted, but immediately realized was hurtful toward Governor Chris Christie.” “I should not have said what I said,” Roberts said. “I deeply regret it and I sincerely apologize to the governor.”