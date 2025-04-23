Fox News Host Makes Gross ‘Joke’ About Whoopi Goldberg’s Sex Life

Fox News host Julie Banderas threw a vulgar diss at The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Wednesday, claiming the 69-year-old comedian could not find someone to “physically impregnate her.”

The distasteful dig came after Goldberg blasted the Trump administration’s plan to stimulate a baby boom by incentivizing women to have more kids. The scheme involves giving new mothers $5,000 cash bonuses.

“I am incredibly insulted by this because clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work,” said Goldberg on The View, later adding, “I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do."

Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter Alex Martin Dean laugh together on February 28 in Los Angeles. Amanda Edwards/Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The host of Fox News’ Outnumbered played the clip of Goldberg and began to mock her during the Wednesday episode.

“She’s such a lovely person," said Kayleigh McEnany, sarcastically.

“Isn’t she lovely?” asked Banderas. “Such a shame she’s not a mother. I feel like she would have been the best role model. Thank god she did not do IVF, because I don’t think she’d find somebody to actually physically impregnate her, is what I’m trying to get at there.”

The other hosts nervously laughed. Nobody pointed out that Goldberg is, in fact, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Banderas later said that she was just joking around.

“Obviously I’m kidding about Whoopi Goldberg, I think it would be great if she had a child, I would just hope that maybe she would raise her children a little better,” she said awkwardly. “She has one kid,” she eventually clarified, “but, I mean, I don’t know. We don’t know much about that person.”

Goldberg gave birth to her daughter Alexandrea Martin in 1974. Through her daughter, Goldberg has three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Earlier this week, the White House launched plans to jumpstart the nation’s birth rate and convince mothers to have more babies. It’s a priority for President Donald Trump, who has five kids; Vice President JD Vance, who has three kids; and Elon Musk, who has 14 kids.

Elon Musk holds one of his children on his shoulders as he arrives to attend a 2023 meeting organized by the Italian far right Fratelli d'Italia governate party in Rome. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since 1990 the U.S. fertility rate has been declining to a rate that can no longer replace the current population.

Trump has vowed to be the “fertilization president” while Vance has called declining birth rates a “civilizational crisis” driven by “cat ladies” on the “childless left.”

Musk has previously claimed that “the childless have little stake in the future.” He also wants to populate the globe with babies of “high intelligence” in order to get humans to Mars.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who has nine children, has ordered his agency to “give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average.”

Trump’s new plan also involves reserving 30 percent of Fulbright scholarships to applicants who are parents and/or married and launching a government-funded program to educate women on their menstrual cycles so they know when they should try for a baby.