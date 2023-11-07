Fox News Host Declares Trump’s Courtroom Sketch a ‘Travesty’
CAN’T CATCH A BREAK
Donald Trump’s whiny and rambling testimony Monday in his civil fraud trial in New York was captured by a courtroom sketch artist whose depiction of the former president could use some improvements, former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News’ The Five. When asked if she had any advice for Trump, the Fox News co-host said he should just “keep doing what he’s doing,” adding: “I would advise him to ask for a better sketch artist, because I think that does not look like my former boss.” During the segment, Fox showed sketches from two artists, one being Elizabeth Williams, who previously covered the trials of convicted sex offenders R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell. Reuters’ Jane Rosenberg also produced sketches of Trump, whose difficult temperament on the stand compelled Judge Arthur Engoron to ask Trump’s lawyer if he could “control” him. Of the trial, McEnany loyally declared it a “travesty of justice,” and the sketch “a travesty too.”